SolarWinds: No Other Software Compromised by Malware

December 16, 2020

Malicious code inserted by alleged Russian hackers led to attacks on U.S. government agencies

By Jeffrey Burt

SolarWinds said this week that no other versions of its Orion platform or any other software products from the company appear to have the Sunburst malware that is suspected to have led to wide-ranging compromises of a number of U.S. government agencies as well as cybersecurity vendor FireEye.