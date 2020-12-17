Aryaka Offers Greater Security for Hybrid Workforce

Company unveils fully managed VPN to ensure secure access for WFH employees

Aryaka Networks is giving enterprises another tool for ensuring their remote and work-from-home employees can securely access corporate networks, applications, and data.

The Lowdown: The company this month said it is offering its new VPN, SmartSecure Private Access, as a fully managed service that enables employees to smoothly move between on-premises and remote office locations.

The Details: Such technologies are increasingly important for enterprises and SMBs that not only have to manage highly decentralized workforces during the COVID-19 pandemic but also have to plan for a more permanent hybrid work environment after the public health crisis lifts.



The new offering uses a global point-of-presence (POP)-based service architecture that includes built-in WAN optimization and is built upon the same architectural principles as software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) and secure access service edge (SASE).



Features of Private Access include:



>Flexibility: Workers get predictable application performance regardless of their location or the application’s while IT team can manage sites or user via the Aryaka POP.

>Predictable application performance: The VPN leverages Aryaka’s global WAN-optimized, L2 core network to ensure that applications are routed through the best path to ensure predictable performance.

>Simplicity and low cost: The San Mateo, California-based company is including Private Access in its fully managed services lineup that integrates on-premises or cloud-based security with solutions for any sites, user, or application.

The Impact: The pandemic has added to the list of drivers – which includes more sophisticated cyberthreats and a shortage of skilled security pros – that is fueling an expected growth in the global managed security services space that a report from MarketsandMarkets is forecasting to grow from $31.6 billion this year to $46.4 billion in 2025.



Aryaka’s Private Access offering leverages VPN technologies from NCP Engineering, which is integrated into Aryaka’s POP-based architecture.

The Buzz: “Our goal with the SmartSecure Private Access is to give CIOs the maximum flexibility to manage change and get highly predictable application performance for their workers regardless of their location or type of application they’re accessing,” said Shashi Kiran, Aryaka’s chief marketing officer. “We have already sold tens of thousands of user licenses and are accelerating the deployment of hybrid workplaces that make corporate employees more productive.”



“The big advantage with Aryaka Private Access is it offers an architecture that tightly couples SD-WAN branch and remote office solutions with the same orchestration and security architecture,” said Lee Doyle, principal analyst at Doyle Research.



“Aryaka’s cloud-first WAN keeps our team more productive and better connected than ever,” said Richard Delisser, senior vice president of land technology and global infrastructure at World Fuel Services. “We’re confident our global teams are experiencing secure and reliable application performance no matter where they are, what device they’re using, or how they access our technology services.”