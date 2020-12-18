MSPs Key to Keeping SMBs, Midmarket Companies Competitive

Infrascale survey says executives turn to such channel partners to protect data and drive down costs

A majority of SMBs and midmarket organizations say MSPs are important to helping them be more competitive, from securing and storing their data to saving them money, according to the results of a survey released this week by cloud-based data protection vendor Infrascale.

The Lowdown: The Reston, Virginia-based company survey more than 1,200 executives from smaller and midmarket companies, all of whom either are working or have worked with an MSP.

The Details: According to the survey, 68% of respondents said working with an MSP has enabled them to stay ahead of the competition, with 51% saying the key reason is saving costs. The second most common reason – 46% — is for increased security. In addition, 96% of respondents said it’s extremely or very important to have a predictable budget at such an unpredictable time.



Other key findings from the survey include:



>Budgeting: The most expensive aspects of IT for SMBs and midmarket organizations are information security (60%), data storage (48%), and data analytics and business intelligence (45%). The least expensive are application licensing (24%), digital transformation and data center automation (both 21%).

>Services: The top three MSP services executives use are data protection (53%), data and analytics (48%), and cloud services (45%). They also use backup and recovery (43%) and cybersecurity (41%).

>Must-haves: To even be considered by the companies, MSPs had to offer the data protection, data and analytics, cloud, and backup and recovery services. In addition, 42% said MSPs needed to offer technical support.

>Backup: 98% of respondents are using a backup solution and 94% use disaster recovery, and 80% said they use an MSP for both.

>Cloud: Almost all (97%) companies have implemented cloud-based infrastructure with a cloud service provider and 72% use an MSP for cloud-based infrastructure. Only 3% said they work with entities other than MSPs for help with such infrastructure. In addition, 22% said they handle such responsibilities internally.

>Relationships: More than a third (39%) said they have worked with their current or previous MSP for one to three years, while 31% said the relationship with their MSP has lasted more than three years. About 55% said it took a few weeks or less to establish a good workflow with the MSP and 19% said it can day only a few days. Another 2% said they established a good workflow immediately and 14% said it took three months or more.

The Impact: The survey results illustrate the important role MSPs can play in the lives of SMBs and midmarket companies and that their value centers around data – protecting, accessing, analyzing, and backing it up – and driving down costs.

Background: Infrascale, which was founded in 2011 and moved its headquarters from El Segundo, California, in August, offers cloud-based disaster recovery, backup and recovery for mobile devices, laptops, and remote offices, and application backup to protect data from Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Google G-Suite, and Box.com.

The Buzz: “A key takeaway from the Infrascale survey is that MSPs provide significant value for SMBs, particularly around cost savings and faster implementation of solutions that arm businesses with a competitive advantage,” Infrascale CEO Russell P. Reeder said. “Business executives understand the importance of always having access to their data and keeping their systems up-and-running through cloud backup, disaster recovery, and cloud solutions to accelerate growth. As the research illustrates, businesses view their MSP as a highly capable provider of these critical functions. It’s not surprising that so many respondents see their MSP as an important ally in their competitive battle for growth.”