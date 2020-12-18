Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Partnership

MSPs Key to Keeping SMBs, Midmarket Companies Competitive

December 18, 2020

Infrascale survey says executives turn to such channel partners to protect data and drive down costs

By Jeffrey Burt

A majority of SMBs and midmarket organizations say MSPs are important to helping them be more competitive, from securing and storing their data to saving them money, according to the results of a survey released this week by cloud-based data protection vendor Infrascale.