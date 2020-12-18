Security sponsored by Infoblox

SolarWinds Brings on CrowdStrike After Breach

December 18, 2020

Move to protect internal systems among steps taken by company to respond to massive cybersecurity attack

By Jeffrey Burt

SolarWinds, which is at the center of the massive cyberattack on federal government agencies and cybersecurity vendor FireEye, is employing endpoint protection technology from another security firm to ensure its internal systems are secure, the company said in a Dec. 17 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).