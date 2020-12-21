Channelnomics Original

Technology

RingCentral Launches Free Video Meeting Tool

December 21, 2020

Glip offering puts vendor into tighter competition with Zoom, Microsoft, and Cisco in cloud collaboration space

By Jeffrey Burt

Cloud communications vendor RingCentral is looking to challenge Zoom and other rivals with Glip Pro, a free tool that offers video and audio conferencing integrated with such features as team messaging and file sharing.