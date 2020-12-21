Verizon Business Intros IoT Managed Services

Offering will help organizations with planning, deploying, and managing strategies as the number of connected devices ramp

Verizon Business is launching a managed service offering aimed at helping enterprises and SMBs deploy and run an Internet of Things (IoT) solution.

The Lowdown: The carrier’s IoT Managed Services announcement this month comes as the number of intelligent connected devices around the world is expected to spike sharply in the coming years, challenging organizations that don’t have the in-house skills or resources to maintain an IoT strategy.

The Details: The managed services are aimed at helping customers prepare, deploy, manage, and maintain an IoT solution and includes offerings to help them get rolling on deployments, such as site surveys, solution development, and device staging. Extending beyond that, the services include lifecycle functions with dedicated triage and ongoing account and platform management.



The IoT Managed Services are offered at different levels, with each one building on the next and designed to fit the needs of each organization:



> Level 1: A dedicated point of contact for help with cellular connectivity.

> Level 2: Brings in lifecycle support for customer accounts and IoT solution implementations.

> Level 3: Adds dedicated support for IoT platforms that the customers own.

> A la carte deployment services: These include site survey, field installation, private network engineering, device knitting and staging, and solution development.

The Impact: The IoT will be an increasingly important part of organizations’ competitive strategies. Cisco Systems said earlier this year in its Annual Internet Report that by 2023, there will be 29.3 billion connected devices – three times the global population – up from 18.4 billion in 2018. Statista expects global IoT spending will hit more than $1.5 trillion in 2025, compared with $110 billion in 2017.

The Buzz: “For many companies, cellular IoT is not always something they have fully prepared for from a staffing, implementation, and maintenance standpoint,” said Steven Szabo, Verizon Business’ vice president of IoT. “Through IoT Managed Services, we are bringing a dedicated team of IoT specialists and the most reliable IoT network under one roof so customers can focus on growing their business.”