Verizon Business Intros IoT Managed Services

December 21, 2020

Offering will help organizations with planning, deploying, and managing strategies as the number of connected devices ramp

By Jeffrey Burt

Verizon Business is launching a managed service offering aimed at helping enterprises and SMBs deploy and run an Internet of Things (IoT) solution.