Datto Offers MSPs Scanner to Find Indications of SolarWinds Attack

December 22, 2020

Free offering will find whether cybersecurity tools stolen from FireEye are being used on systems partners are managing

By Jeffrey Burt

Datto is offering MSPs a scanning tool that can tell them if any of the technology stolen from cybersecurity firm FireEye during the high-profile cyberattack allegedly by Russian state-sponsored agents are being used on systems they manage.