IBM Adds Nordcloud to Hybrid Cloud Buying Spree

December 22, 2020

Finnish firm becomes fourth cloud-focused vendor to be acquired by Big Blue in past two months

By Jeffrey Burt

IBM continues to push ahead with its hybrid cloud ambitions with the help of acquisitions, with the latest being Finland-based Nordcloud, which also has close working relationships with public cloud titans Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.