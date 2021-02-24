Rising Up to Marketing Transformation

Meaghan Sullivan joins Channelnomics’ Changing Channels host Larry Walsh to recount the marketing lessons learned during the pandemic and how those learnings will shape digital go-to-market strategies for years to come.

COVID-19 changed everything in the way vendors and partners generate demand, curate sales, and cultivate productive customer relationships. At the beginning of the pandemic, SAP’s Meaghan Sullivan was among the first to wonder openly what would become of sales pipelines and partner productivity if tried-and-true marketing techniques like live events were no longer available (at least for an extended period). As the global vice president of ecosystem marketing, Sullivan’s job is to ensure partners are enabled and supported with marketing to find customers and convert sales. To keep the sales engine humming – and SAP evolving – Sullivan turned to digital transformation. Over the past year, Sullivan and her team adapted to the pandemic conditions by rewriting customer journeys, rethinking customer experience and sales engagement, investing in digital marketing tools and techniques, and training partners to leverage social marketing and virtual collaboration platforms. The outcome is an ongoing evolution that allows SAP to rise to the challenge of operating in a virtual world, overcome obstacles, and leave legacy marketing and sales techniques behind.

