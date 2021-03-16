Gaining Exec Support for Channels

Frank Rauch joins Channelnomics’ Changing Channels host Larry Walsh to discuss best practices for gaining top-down support from corporate executive leadership for channel strategies and programs.

Executives from the CEO to sales leadership at technology companies often talk about the value of their channel partners in their success equation. Many corporate executives say that they couldn’t achieve their goals without channel partners’ contributions. In reality, faith in the channel is elusive. According to Channelnomics’ annual Channel Chief Outlook report, one in five channel chiefs is under high pressure to demonstrate the value of channel programs. Most channel professionals say they’re challenged in proving to their company’s leadership that the channel has value. Seasoned channel chiefs say a critical factor in operating a productive channel program is having the support of the C-suite. Frank Rauch, head of worldwide channel sales at Check Point Software Technologies, has made gaining executive support a hallmark of his career. At Check Point, and at HP and VMware, Rauch used strategic alignment, key performance indicators, personal relationships, and demonstrable results to prove the value of the channel and earn executive support. Rauch’s tips are relevant to every current and aspiring channel chief.

