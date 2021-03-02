Innovating Channels Through Venture Investments

In this episode of Channelnomics’ Changing Channels webcast, Chad Cardenas of TSG joins host Larry Walsh to discuss his model for getting partners to put skin in the game with start-up technology companies through investments and channel commitments.

The lore of Silicon Valley was written with venture capital money. The start-up engine that brought iconic brands such as Google, Palo Alto Networks, and CrowdStrike to critical success made scores of millionaires and billionaires. In the process of their development, tech start-ups provide innovative products and services that feed the channel with new opportunities.

Chad Cardenas, a tech industry veteran who worked in sales and channels at NetApp and co-founded the successful systems integrator Trace3, has a career that follows a seam of finding and capitalizing on innovation. He’s always looking for ways to challenge the status quo. His latest venture, The Syndicate Group, looked beyond technology innovation to rethink the way start-ups get funding and find success. TSG, as it’s known, works with solution providers and channel partners to pool money for investment in innovative technology start-ups. The model gives TSG investors a way to reduce their risk and increase their potential returns by supporting the start-ups in the channel. Cardenas and his team of channel and tech industry veterans are on the leading edge of reshaping the equity equation between vendors and partners, rewriting the value chain to market so that partners have skin in the game.

Subscribe Today!

