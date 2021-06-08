Harvard Business School’s Frank Cespedes on How to Sell in a World That Never Stops Changing

Frank Cespedes joins Channelnomics’ Changing Channels host Larry Walsh to talk about effective sales and channel strategies in the post-pandemic economy.

The COVID-19 pandemic left an indelible mark on the market – particularly when it comes to sales strategy and management. The emergence of digital collaboration and dominance of online marketplaces has many sales leaders and strategists looking for the next selling methodology to replace existing sales techniques and channels. But as much as things change, they stay the same. In his new book, “Sales Management That Works: How to Sell in a World That Never Stops Changing,” Harvard Business School senior lecturer Frank Cespedes outlines how many of the common fundamentals will continue to work even as the market transforms. The challenge, he points out, is in the execution. The customer will remain king (or queen) in the go-to-market equation. Data is important to driving sales activities, but businesses need defined sales processes. Value must remain linked to price or else profitability is at risk. And despite persistent questions about their value contributions, partners and the channel will remain a critical part of market coverage and revenue generation. In this wide-ranging conversation with Changing Channels’ Larry Walsh, Frank Cespedes shares his thought-provoking perspective on how everything is changing yet remaining vaguely familiar in sales and channels.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Subscribe Today!

