Pure Storage’s Andy Martin on Embracing the Subscription-Based Sales Model

Andy Martin, vice president of global partner sales at Pure Storage, joins Channelnomics’ Changing Channels host Larry Walsh to discuss the challenges and rewards of transitioning to a subscription-based sales model.

The subscription model, under which technology is sold based on access and use rather than as a one-off transaction, is changing the way businesses acquire and consume said technology. It’s also giving customers greater flexibility to plan, utilize, and budget for their technology needs and providing economic benefits to vendors, partners, and customers as they pare down their capital expenses. Among hardware companies, Pure Storage – a leader in flash array products – was an early entry into the use of subscription models. Pure introduced its Evergreen storage service in 2015, allowing customers to purchase – or downgrade – capacity based on operating needs. In this episode of Changing Channels, Andy Martin, vice president of global partner sales at Pure, shares insights into the transition process from transactional to subscription sales, the need to engage with the channel under the subscription model, and opportunities that subscription models open for partners.

