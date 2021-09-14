Ingram Micro Cloud’s John Dusett and Channelnomics’ Chris Gonsalves on Cloud Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges

Channelnomics and Ingram Micro Cloud, with the support of Microsoft and Google Workspace, unveil the 2021 State of the U.S. Cloud Channel report, the fourth annual study on trends around cloud computing among resellers and service providers. John Dusett, executive director of cloud services in the U.S. for Ingram Micro Cloud, and Chris Gonsalves, senior vice president of research at Channelnomics, join Channelnomics’ Changing Channels host Larry Walsh to talk about strengths and weaknesses among resellers in the cloud segment.

The 2021 State of the U.S. Cloud Channel report, an annual study conducted by Channelnomics with Ingram Micro Cloud and supported by Microsoft and Google Workspace, reveals how cloud-based products and services are becoming an increasingly more significant portion of channel partners’ revenue.

As demand for cloud services grows, so too does the availability through the channel. The demand is pulling more partners into selling and supporting cloud services. The average channel partner sees the adoption of cloud computing into its portfolio as a means of capturing new sales, expanding business with existing accounts, and staving off competition.

According to the research, the cloud computing pull is so great that 80% of channel partners plan to increase their cloud service and support capacity over the next year.

While cloud computing is generating revenue and opening new opportunities for channel partners, not all is well. Partners remain under-resourced, lack in business planning, and are losing too many accounts at renewal time.

In this special edition of Changing Channels, Channelnomics delves into the details of the fourth annual installment of the State of the U.S. Cloud Channel. Channelnomics’ head of research, Chris Gonsalves, talks about key findings of the study and how channel adoption and performance has changed over the past five years. Ingram Micro Cloud’s John Dusett talks about how the trends revealed in the report are translating into opportunities, challenges, and potential solutions for partners.

