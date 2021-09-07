Nutanix’s Christian Alvarez on Establishing Channel KPIs

Christian Alvarez, senior vice president of worldwide channel sales and all routes to market at Nutanix, joins Channelnomics’ Changing Channels host Larry Walsh to talk about creating meaningful and contextual channel key performance indicators (KPIs).

A common challenge among channel professionals is proving the relative worth of partner programs and productivity. Everyone knows that KPIs are essential for measuring and monitoring channel performance and success.

The question that vexes many channel professionals is this: What KPIs are most applicable to the unique circumstances and needs of different vendors?

When it comes to KPIs, a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t exist, which leads channel chiefs to create metrics that don’t measure what matters. When this happens, doubt about the channel’s value creeps into the minds of senior management.

Measuring what matters in channel performance not only justifies the expense of working through partners but also provides data for planning future investments and sales coverage models.

In this episode of Changing Channels, Nutanix’s Alvarez shares his insights into how to identify the right channel KPIs and use them effectively in demonstrating the value of channel investments and their contribution to a company’s success.

