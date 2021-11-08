Channelnomics’ Larry Walsh on the 7 Truths About the Channel’s Long Tail

Channelnomics’ Larry Walsh discusses the debate around the true value of the channel’s long tail and explains some of the misconceptions about this cadre of partners.

By definition, the long tail is a collection of partners that contribute little and are considered low-value on an individual level but generate a large sum of revenue collectively. In practice, the long tail is a concept that few in the channel completely understand and even fewer know how to address. That begs the question: Can the long tail truly be leveraged?

There’s always been debate about the long tail’s value. Is it a treasure trove of untapped opportunity, rich with partners that, if nurtured, can yield high performance? Or is it an illusion that vendors chase in pursuit of growth that’ll likely never come to fruition? There’s no simple answer.

Vendors across the industry are constantly looking to improve their growth and revenue. The long tail can potentially help or hinder that. There are many common misconceptions about the long tail, some so ingrained that vendors and partners may not realize they’re off track. By taking the time to better understand the long tail and get to the root of its composition and dynamics, vendors will be better able to make intelligent decisions about programs and strategic development initiatives around this group of partners.

In this episode of Changing Channels, Channelnomics host Larry Walsh shares seven indisputable truths about the channel’s long tail and why they matter to channel chiefs and leaders.

