Best of Changing Channels 2021

Changing Channels host Larry Walsh recounts the highlights of 26 episodes with some of our top guests and industry luminaries.

Many people in the world would say that 2021 is not a year they’d want to repeat, given the ongoing pandemic, inflation, and supply-chain disruptions. Suffice it to say that the world is hardly back to normal. But the channel perseveres. In 2021, Changing Channels invited some of the top channel executives and thought leaders to share their experiences and insights on a variety of strategic and operational topics. Over the course of 26 episodes, our guests spoke about enabling fluid workforces, pricing strategies and methodologies, cloud adoption trends, partner enablement, management strategies, international expansion, and much more.

Picking our favorite moments from more than 14 hours of conversations wasn’t easy, but we did manage to select some memorable highlights, including these:

Lori Cornmesser , vice president of worldwide channel sales at CyCognito, on becoming a channel chief again (time mark: 2:06)

, vice president of worldwide channel sales at CyCognito, on becoming a channel chief again (time mark: 2:06) Christian Alvarez , senior vice president of worldwide channel sales at Nutanix, on building respected key performance indicators (time mark: 5:40)

, senior vice president of worldwide channel sales at Nutanix, on building respected key performance indicators (time mark: 5:40) Frank Rauch , head of worldwide channel sales at Check Point Software Technologies, on gaining executive support for channel programs (time mark: 8:20)

, head of worldwide channel sales at Check Point Software Technologies, on gaining executive support for channel programs (time mark: 8:20) Joe Sykora , senior vice president of worldwide channel and partner sales at Proofpoint, on the changing dynamics of partner incentives (time mark: 11:34)

, senior vice president of worldwide channel and partner sales at Proofpoint, on the changing dynamics of partner incentives (time mark: 11:34) Alyssa Fitzpatrick , general manager of worldwide partner sales at Microsoft, on the vendor’s co-selling strategies (time mark: 13:45)

, general manager of worldwide partner sales at Microsoft, on the vendor’s co-selling strategies (time mark: 13:45) Renee Bergeron , senior vice president and general manager at AppSmart, on enabling partners to sell through marketplaces (time mark: 16:37)

, senior vice president and general manager at AppSmart, on enabling partners to sell through marketplaces (time mark: 16:37) Bill Cate , vice president of marketing and channels at Zebra Technologies, on leveraging the influence of non-transacting partners (time mark: 19:04)

, vice president of marketing and channels at Zebra Technologies, on leveraging the influence of non-transacting partners (time mark: 19:04) Mary Beth Walker , head of global channel strategy at HP, on incorporating sustainability as a value proposition in go-to-market strategies and channel programs (time mark: 20:42)

, head of global channel strategy at HP, on incorporating sustainability as a value proposition in go-to-market strategies and channel programs (time mark: 20:42) Denzil Samuels, vice president of the global CX Partner Practice at Cisco, on making customer experience a core outcome of channel-delivered services (time mark: 24:25)

