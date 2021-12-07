Poly’s Nick Tidd on Redefining the Value of Technology

Nick Tidd, vice president of global channel sales at Poly, joins Channelnomics’ Changing Channels host Larry Walsh to discuss how vendors can better meet customers’ evolving technology needs.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way the world thinks about work as employees grew accustomed to using their own devices and technology platforms. Now, as employees return to the office, they’re seeking the same rich technology experience to which they’ve become accustomed. Employers are stepping up to meet employees’ demands, upgrading their existing technology, but in many cases they’re rendering their old equipment obsolete in the process.

While upgrading office technology benefits workers, it also raises the question of what to do with the old equipment. In getting rid of this gear, businesses lose money and jeopardize their sustainability efforts if they don’t dispose of it with an eye to the long term. Considering the current supply-chain shortages, letting go of that old equipment seems like an avoidable waste of resources.

One company addressing this issue is videoconferencing vendor Poly, which has long been a key player in providing offices with the proper devices for communication. Now, Poly is breathing new life into seemingly worthless equipment with its upgrade program, Poly Renew. By offering customers vouchers for new devices if they turn in their old equipment to its partners, Poly is using the program to fill demand for the products customers now want. Simultaneously, Poly is providing a sustainable way for old devices to be disposed of and even refurbished.

Nick Tidd, vice president of global channel sales at Poly, joins Channelnomics’ Changing Channels host Larry Walsh to discuss how Poly Renew is protecting the end-user, redefining the value of technology, and enabling partners to play a vital role in the renewal process.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Subscribe Today!

