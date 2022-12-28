Best of Changing Channels 2022

Changing Channels welcomed dozens of seasoned and insightful channel leaders from around the world and across the industry to share their experiences in developing modern routes to market. As we transition to the new year, Channelnomics is revisiting some of the best moments of Changing Channels over the last 12 months. We’re looking back at the deep thoughts and experiences shared by numerous industry executives, including:

• Rob Rae, Datto

• Cheryl Cook, Dell Technologies

• Louise McEvoy, Trend Micro

• Ted Schuman, Planet One (now Avant)

• Michelle Hodges, Ivanta (formerly of GitLab)

• John Dusett, Ingram Micro Cloud

• Lou Serlenga, Nile

• Dan Tomaszewski, Kaseya

In addition, we recall some of the most salient sound bites of our top five guests of the year.

• Justin Crotty of Netenrich on the importance of demonstrating value in managed services

• Kim King of Hitachi Vantara on building consensus in developing new systems

• Todd Palmer of Tanium on the fallacy of finding the right partners

• Eric Buck of Google Cloud on the value of distribution in bringing cloud services to market

• Patrick Pulvermueller of Acronis on the impact of the Russo-Ukraine War

Check out the great Changing Channel highlights of the year or see the full episodes on the Channelnomics YouTube channel.

