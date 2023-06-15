Distribution Evolving to Tackle Ecosystem Orchestration

Vendors say distribution is essential for getting to market through the channel, especially in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). However, vendors also say they have difficulty quantifying the value that distribution delivers. The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) and its member organizations foresee that the value of distribution will evolve as two-tier partners take on ecosystem facilitation and orchestration.

As Larry Walsh and Bryn Nettesheim witnessed at the GTDC 2023 EMEA Summit, distributors see great potential in becoming the focal point of ecosystems.