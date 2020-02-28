Solarwinds

Steelcase® Roam™ and Microsoft Surface Hub 2S Free Teams to Collaborate Anywhere

Steelcase Roam and the Microsoft Surface Hub 2S prime people for creative work whether they are physically together or working remotely. A more relaxed, authentic collaborative experience eliminates hierarchy since people can see eye-to-eye and encourages equal participation. Remote team members can move around with the team and participate more fully. Teammates can see and hear crisply and clearly—making sure everyone has a place at the table.