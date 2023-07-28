ASK CHANNELNOMICS: Do Vendor Brands Matter?

Hey, Channelnomics, here’s a question: Our head of marketing is asking why we’re funding partner campaigns that don’t play up our brand or even comply with some of our marketing guidelines. Our CMO insists we’re throwing money away. Our channel teams, however, can point to business gains. This raises the question of whether or not our brand matters much now in a world of managed and cloud services. Does it? What about in the future?

Question: Hey, Channelnomics, here’s a question: Our head of marketing is asking why we’re funding partner campaigns that don’t play up our brand or even comply with some of our marketing guidelines. Our CMO insists we’re throwing money away. Our channel teams, however, can point to business gains. This raises the question of whether or not our brand matters much now in a world of managed and cloud services. Does it? What about in the future?

Question: Hey, Channelnomics, here’s a question: Our head of marketing is asking why we’re funding partner campaigns that don’t play up our brand or even comply with some of our marketing guidelines. Our CMO insists we’re throwing money away. Our channel teams, however, can point to business gains. This raises the question of whether or not our brand matters much now in a world of managed and cloud services. Does it? What about in the future?

Are you interested to find out what our answer is? Visit our CiQ page, click here.

Don’t have access to our CiQ page? Become a member today! Click here to learn more.