2024 Channel Forecast Report

Download PDF

The current economic forecast for the United States and much of the world indicates slow growth through 2024. At the same time, the tech market is bracing for new opportunities, fueled by the growth of AI, and customer expectations are shifting.

In this report, Channelnomics introduces its inaugural Partner Confidence Index (PCI), a metric reflecting partner sentiment around the ability to execute strategies over the next 12 months. The 2024 Channel Forecast is designed to help channel professionals and managers understand the dynamics of the partner community, offering insights that are crucial for strategic decision-making and collaboration. ...