A Guide to Understanding and Evaluating PRM Vendors and Systems

Download PDF

Insights into selecting the ideal PRM solution

By Bryn Nettesheim

Partner relationship management (PRM) platforms have become indispensable for organizations to efficiently manage large, complex partner ecosystems. Investing in a robust PRM solution can increase revenue, improve partner satisfaction, and provide greater visibility into partner networks. Given the maturity of the PRM market, buyers now face a vendor landscape that offers an array of nuanced options. Selecting the right platform requires a meticulous assessment of what’s available. In evaluating six leading PRM vendors, Channelnomics has teased out more than 20 critical capabilities to establish criteria for selecting the ideal PRM platform. We share those criteria in this guide....