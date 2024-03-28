Advancing the Understanding of Ecosystems in the Channel

Download the PDF

The word “ecosystem” is pervasive in the contemporary channel — a colloquial term that has morphed into the dominant expression of partnership in an increasingly interconnected world.

While ecosystems are both old and new again, they remain largely misunderstood. Even as vendors look to leverage them to drive sales and capture market share, the actual application of ecosystem strategies and processes is nascent and opportunistic. That’s largely because of misunderstandings around what ecosystems are and how to effectively engage in them.

In this report, Channelnomics aims to dispel ecosystem myths, misunderstandings, and misconceptions; clarify how to define and apply ecosystem thinking; and chart a path forward for more effective engagement in multi-party go-to-market sales. ...