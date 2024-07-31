Don’t Let the AI Bubble Talk Get You Down

Doubts are rising about the vendor and channel communities’ ability to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to drive growth; the market may be in a bubble, but that’s part of the natural development lifecycle.

By Larry Walsh

The tech market and channel are having a realization about artificial intelligence: It's revolutionary and will reshape virtually everything about how businesses and individuals interact with technology. However, AI can't defy gravity and common business development cycles, and it will take time to mature.

For evidence of this, look no further than Microsoft. In its Q4 earnings report, the vendor surpassed market estimates for overall earnings but fell short in growth expectations for its Azure cloud services. The result: a 6% decline in its stock valuation. Yet it’s not the cloud numbers that concern Wall Street; it’s the AI spending and return on investment...