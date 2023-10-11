AI Steals Some Spotlight From Cybersecurity

Vendors should weigh carefully how AI fits with their agendas.

By T.C. Doyle

For the past several years, cybersecurity has dominated the agenda for partner events, research projects, and vendor communications. But now cybersecurity is sharing the limelight (literally) with AI — generative AI in particular.

It’s a major sea change in terms of communications, business priorities, and partner focus. But should it be? Cybersecurity, after all, is a major revenue generator and customer priority for vendors and partners alike. Yes, AI has enormous potential, but it’s unclear how vendors and partners can apply it to create new revenue streams, business models, and customer deliverables.

Channelnomics has studied AI and is devoting significant resources to the topic. We’ve already examined how MSPs use AI, in an analyst note that’s available to CiQ subscribers, and we’ll be broade...