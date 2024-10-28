Aligning Marketplace Strategies by Complexity, Volume, and Value

The Channelnomics Marketplace Sales Segmentation Matrix provides a guide for segmenting digital, hybrid, and traditional sales channels.

Marketplaces are the preferred means of acquiring products and services. According to Gartner, 83% of business buyers want to make purchases through marketplaces or automated digital sales platforms. From a generational standpoint, millennials (28 to 43 years old) and Gen Zers (12 to 27 years old) will buy online only if it’s a practical option.

Selling through self-hosted or third-party marketplaces has become the norm among technology vendors. These digital sales platforms offer convenience to buyers while providing sellers with another lucrative channel for selling directly or through partners. The challenge for vendors, however, lies in deciding what and when to sell through marketplaces.

The decision to sell through automated marketplaces or tradit...