ALSO-Westcoast Merger to Change Distribution Landscape in Europe

The merger of ALSO and Westcoast is part of an ongoing consolidation of the European distribution landscape as distributors look to advance their market coverage and capabilities.

By Larry Walsh

The contentious and competitive European distribution landscape has become even more interesting with the surprise merger of continental powerhouse ALSO and the United Kingdom's dominant player, Westcoast.

ALSO and Westcoast are positioning the merger as an alliance, building upon the collaborative partnership the two companies already have. According to the announcement, the companies will retain their respective brands and spheres of operation. Joe Hemani, chairman of Westcoast, is taking an undisclosed stake in ALSO.

“This is an alliance of two highly successful businesses sharing the same mindset of growth. Over the last 42 years, our company went from strength to strength. And this...