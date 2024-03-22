Antitrust Cases Against Apple, Other Big Tech Players

Authorities globally are implementing measures to regulate large technology firms, citing concerns over antitrust and anticompetitive behaviors. The critical yet unresolved issue is how these practices adversely affect businesses and consumers.

By Larry Walsh

The U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust watchdogs are looking to take a bite out of Apple, charging that its practices in regulating applications and technology that attach to its market-leading iPhone amount to a monopoly that hurts businesses and consumers.

The lawsuit, filed on March 21, charges that Apple keeps customers reliant on its iPhone, constraining the ability of third-party developers to create applications and shutting out competitors by making interoperability harder.

The Apple lawsuit is the latest in a string of U.S. and European government antitrust and anticompetitive enforcements against Big Tech com...