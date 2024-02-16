Channelnomics

Arcserve’s Sudden Cloud Exit: A Lesson in What Not to Do

  • February 16, 2024
  • Posted by: Larry Walsh
  • Category: Analyst Notes
The abrupt discontinuation of products in a tight time frame serves as a cautionary example of how changes should not be implemented when they significantly impact partners.
 

By Larry Walsh

Arcserve, a well-established name in the data backup and disaster recovery sector, recently shocked its managed service community by announcing the discontinuation of its cloud storage and backup services come March. The news has left partners in a challenging position, as they now have to find replacement solutions and strategize customer migrations quickly.

As reported by CRN, Arcserve communicated to its partners that providing cloud-based storage and backup services was no longer economically sustainable. The company explained that ending these services would allow for the redirection of resources and investments to other product...

