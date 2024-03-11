Arrow Updates Digital Sales Capabilities

The latest enhancement of ArrowSphere follows an ongoing trend in distribution to deploy digital sales platforms that enable marketplace-like purchasing, data capture, and management capabilities.

By Larry Walsh

The digitalization of distribution continues with the latest development at Arrow Electronics, one of the largest global distributors. Arrow recently announced the updating of ArrowSphere, a platform that enables partner sales of products and management services to improve partner experience and competitive positioning.

Arrow was among the first distributors to field sales and management platforms that made connections between vendors and partners easier and more accessible. Arrow says it updated the platform based on partner and vendor feedback, adding new applications for quoting, purchasing, deploying, and managing cloud, hardware, software, and other services.

