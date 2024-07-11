Partners Have High Expectations of Artificial Intelligence

Vendors need to take note that most partners see artificial intelligence as a means of improving their businesses, not necessarily as a selling opportunity.

Around the world, partners — particularly managed service providers (MSPs) — have high expectations for artificial intelligence to improve their business operations and profitability. The majority see the technology as positively impacting the IT service segment and enhancing their ability to execute, but their expectations aren’t necessarily focused on sales.

According to a Channelnomics survey of more than 500 partners, higher sales from adopting and incorporating artificial intelligence in their operations and service offerings doesn’t top the list of potential benefits. Partners are more focused on efficiencies and experience.

The survey found that most partners anticipate increased productivity and efficiency in their ope...