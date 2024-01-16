Atos Shakeup Reflects Rising Labor Costs

GSIs and service providers around the world are cutting spending and shedding talent to contain the rising costs of human capital.

By Larry Walsh

Atos, one of the world’s largest global systems integrators (GSIs), has changed CEOs for the fourth time in two years, marking a strategic shift towards reducing debt and selling business units amid rising costs and strong economic headwinds.

On January 15, Atos announced the departure of Yves Bernaert, who assumed the role of CEO in October 2023 following a stint at Accenture. Bernaert reportedly resigned due to disagreements over the strategic direction of the company and how to reverse its financial challenges.

The leadership upheaval at the France-based company reflects more than just differences over strategy. Atos, along with other global systems integrators and partners worldwide, is grappling with increasing labor costs. The e...