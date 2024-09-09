AWS Powers Up Global Passport Program

The AWS Global Passport Program aims to help ISVs identify international opportunities, set up in new regions and countries, and connect with local resellers.

By Larry Walsh

Another sign of the growing importance of independent software vendors (ISVs) and ecosystem-driven go-to-market models is Amazon Web Services' new Global Passport Program, which aids software companies in expanding their international market coverage through its cloud marketplace platform.

The program, launched last week, provides ISVs with direction and support for expanding their businesses into international markets. It offers qualified ISVs strategic planning and expansion roadmaps, technical guidance on tailoring their applications for international markets, support for complying with local regulatory requirements, and co-selling and co-marketing assistance.

AWS is positioning itself as an ecosystem orchestrator...