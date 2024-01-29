AWS Opens Marketplace to Partner Services

Resellers and integrators may now sell their managed and professional services through the online platform, but questions remain.

By Larry Walsh

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is enhancing the value of its cloud marketplace for channel partners by enabling resellers, integrators, and managed service providers (MSPs) to offer their professional and managed services through the platform.

Until now, the AWS Marketplace was a platform for selling applications that run on the Amazon cloud infrastructure. Amazon either required or strongly encouraged vendors and partners to provide support services to the end customer. However, these value-added services were typically sold separately from the marketplace.

Partners will have more opportunities than just listing their professional services on the marketplace. Amazon has created a mechanism similar to the Consulting Partner Private Offer (C...