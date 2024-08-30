Best Practices for Maximizing Non-Transacting Partner Relationships

Download the PDF

Non-transacting partners are integral to the contemporary technology channel ecosystem. By influencing customer purchasing consideration, they open opportunities and enhance sales value for vendors and transacting partners.

By offering specialized expertise, non-transacting partners fill critical gaps that may be left open by traditional reseller partners, thereby enhancing the overall value proposition to the customer. Their influence often determines which technologies or solutions gain traction in the market, making them pivotal in the go-to-market (GTM) strategies of many vendors.

This Channelnomics primer defines the role of non-transacting partners and outlines strategies for effectively engaging with them. By aligning incentives, providing relevant resources, and fostering strong collaborative relationships, vendors can increase the contribution of non-transacting partners to GTM strategies and ultimately enhance sales outcomes.