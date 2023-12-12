Channel-Event Organizers Expect Changes in 2024

The channel-event business is overcrowded, opportunistic, and repetitive. Industry leaders want to change it.

By T.C. Doyle

Tech-event organizers tell Channelnomics that changes are coming in 2024.

The reason? The calendar is overcrowded with events that offer relatively little distinction and only diminishing returns on the investment required to organize them. As for conference-goers, they say their time out of the office isn’t producing new business insights or material gains. There’s a greater need for actionable takeaways and less desire to spend on industry education and entertainment.

This is a change from the post-pandemic spike in interest and attendance. Now fatigue is showing.

In any given week, there are multiple events for channel practitioners, including MSPs, VARs, consultants, and agents. During the week of Dec. 4 alone, showgoers worldwide had several ch...