Channelnomics, GTDC Launch Collaborative Series

The strategic initiative by Channelnomics and GTDC will bring together vendor leaders aiming to increase the value of partnering with EMEA distributors to support channel partners.

By Larry Walsh

The EMEA region presents a dynamic and diverse market. For technology vendors, navigating this vast territory through distribution isn’t just an option; it’s a necessity. The challenge lies in how to fully leverage distribution channels to optimize go-to-market strategies and drive business success in an ever-evolving technology landscape.

To address this challenge, Channelnomics and the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) are launching an exciting new series of collaborative workshops, “Unlocking the Power of EMEA Distribution.” These workshops are designed to bring together vendor channel and distribution leaders from across EMEA to tackle the big issues in the two-tier channel route to market.

Using this dynamic workshop platform, global and regional channel and distribution leaders will converge to exchange experiences, share exclusive market insights, and explore real-world case studies. The series isn’t just about discussions. It’s also about driving actionable strategies that will maximize the value of distribution for vendors and reseller partners across the region.

The initiative is a cornerstone of GTDC’s mission to champion and enhance the role of distribution within the vendor and partner communities. By participating, you’ll gain access to invaluable professional networking opportunities, connect with industry leaders, and stay ahead of the curve with the latest trends and best practices in distribution.

“Our goal is to strengthen ties within the channel ecosystem,” said GTDC CEO Frank Vitagliano. “By bringing together vendor and distributor leaders, this workshop series will enhance understanding of distribution capabilities, value propositions, and the return on investment for vendors.”

The series kicks off with four virtual workshops, each laser-focused on critical aspects of distribution. In the first, participants will dive into maximizing channel profitability with distributors. That will be followed by sessions on redefining the role of distribution, the unique value distributors bring to partners, and enabling successful ecosystem sales. Each workshop is designed to equip you with actionable insights to guide your distribution strategies, setting you up for success in this complex market.

Sessions will be led by industry experts from Channelnomics and GTDC, ensuring that every discussion is rich with insights grounded in real-world experience. The workshops will culminate in a live event at the GTDC EMEA Summit in Madrid in April 2025, where participants will have the opportunity to continue these impactful conversations in person.

“These workshops offer a vital platform for vendors to engage in meaningful discussions on optimizing distribution relationships and refining their go-to-market strategies,” said Larry Walsh, CEO and chief analyst at Channelnomics. “With EMEA distributors consolidating and expanding, and vendors pursuing advanced capabilities like artificial intelligence, the timing and importance of these sessions cannot be overstated.”

Don’t miss this chance to gain exclusive access to market insights, connect with key industry players, and elevate your distribution strategies. Register here now or contact us at info@channelnomics.com for more information.

Larry Walsh is the CEO, chief analyst, and founder of Channelnomics. He’s an expert on the development and execution of channel programs, disruptive sales models, and growth strategies for companies worldwide.