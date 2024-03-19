The Channelnomics Partner Assessment Scorecard provides vendors with a foundational methodology for measuring and evaluating partners' values relative to their strategic interests and objectives.

Download the Partner Assessment Scorecard

A partner-balanced scorecard is a tool that measures and evaluates the performance of partners. It provides a snapshot view of the partnership's performance by considering multiple perspectives, including financial, enablement, marketing, and alignment. This approach ensures that the assessment isn't limited to just financial metrics but also takes into account other critical aspects that contribute to the overall success of the partnership.

Channelnomics developed its basic Partner Assessment Scorecard on the principles of a conventional balanced scorecard. We designed our model to provide channel professionals and teams with a starting...