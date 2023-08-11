Channelnomics Primer: Creating a Distribution Assessment Scorecard

- August 11, 2023
- Posted by: lmwalsh
- Categories: Business plans, Featured, Industry Trends
No Comments
Periodically assessing distributors gives vendors insights into the capabilities, value propositions, and strategy alignment of their two-tier partners.
Distribution is indispensable for facilitating channel sales, expanding market coverage, and mitigating go-to-market risk. Distributors bring various capabilities and resources to the go-to-market equation, providing vendors with value through cost mitigation and incremental revenue increases. Distributors perform roles that vendors don’t want to perform or can’t execute without incurring a heavy fixed cost.
Read the rest of the primer at our CiQ Page.
Not a CiQ member? click here.