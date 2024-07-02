Choosing the Right Event

Download the PDF

When it comes to getting together with partners, vendors have options — chief among them, partner summits, partner advisory boards, and executive councils. Each has distinct objectives, and vendors need to understand and leverage the differences.

Successful meetings require careful planning, well-defined objectives and anticipated outcomes, communication and transparency, and hands-on management. In this primer, Channelnomics explains how vendors can discern between the three events and maximize the productivity of their partner relationships....