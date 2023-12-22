Cisco Helps Partners Launch Sustainability Practices

New program initiatives are latest moves to address growing customer interest in green solutions.

By T.C. Doyle

Throughout 2023, technology vendors have launched efforts to help partners take advantage of growing customer interest in sustainable solutions that reduce costs and lower carbon emissions. Cisco, an early proponent of sustainability efforts, recently unveiled two new initiatives to help partners launch sustainability business practices.

At its recent Partner Summit, the company unveiled the Sustainability Partner Journey initiative to educate partners on how to operate a successful sustainability practice. The new instructional program offers a six-step guide to help partners get started building business practices for selling sustainability services.

The “journey” provides partners with an overview of the opportunities available to them if they build sustainabil...