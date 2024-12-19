Closing the Product Readiness Gap for Partners

- December 19, 2024
Channelnomics
Primers
The adoption of new vendor products by partners isn’t automatic. To get partners on board with a new offering, vendors must educate, train and enable, provide support resources, sell partners on the product’s value proposition, and de-risk the go-to-market process.
It can take months — or even years — for partners to fully understand a product’s potential and begin selling it effectively. The delay — or “partner readiness gap” — costs vendors valuable time. Revenue generation is postponed, and sometimes the product’s momentum stalls entirely.
In this Channelnomics primer, we outline a process for involving partners in the development of new products and services — the Partner-Product Development Cycle. By engaging partners early, vendors can better prepare them for product launch and foster their investment in an offering’s success.
