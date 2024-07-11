Channelnomics

Combining Channel Programs During an M&A Event

  • July 11, 2024
  • Posted by: Channelnomics
  • Category: Primers
Mergers and acquisitions significantly alter the landscape for channel organizations and their partners. Integrating two companies isn’t merely an administrative task; it requires careful study, thorough planning, and precise execution.

This Channelnomics primer provides insights into navigating the intricate process of consolidating two or more channel programs during a broader M&A effort. By exploring best practices and offering strategic guidance, it equips channel leaders with the insights and steps necessary to ensure a smooth transition and unlock the full potential of merged channels.

