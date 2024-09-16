ConnectWise Evolves Managed-Service Marketplace

- September 16, 2024
- Posted by: Larry Walsh
- Category: Analyst Notes
The new ConnectWise Marketplace, an extension of an existing alliance system, enables MSPs to purchase and deploy applications from more than 400 vendors.
By Larry Walsh
The managed-service segment of the channel was built by a handful of companies, likely none more influential or impactful than ConnectWise. The Tampa, Florida-based vendor started as a professional services automation (PSA) software provider, enabling MSPs to manage their businesses more efficiently. Over the years, it has evolved into a Swiss Army knife of managed-service tools, forming the foundation of thousands of MSP businesses worldwide.
It’s that foundation on which ConnectWise is now evolving. The vendor recently unveiled the ConnectWise Marketplace, a digital sales outlet enabling MSPs to review, purchase, and deploy applications from more than 400 vendors. The marketplace quickly connects ConnectWise MSPs with ...
Sign in below to read more Exclusive CiQ Content: