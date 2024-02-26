ConnectWise Takes Extraordinary Steps to Contain Security Vulnerability

Beyond issuing a patch to its ScreenConnect application, Connectwise also disabled the licenses of some of its MSPs to prevent hackers from exploiting a security vulnerability.

By Larry Walsh

ConnectWise, one of the leaders in enabling managed service providers with remote management software and tools, disclosed a security vulnerability in its ScreenConnect application that was actively being exploited by hackers. ConnectWise did more than just issue a patch; it also took the extraordinary measure of locking out MSPs that hadn’t updated the software.

In a statement to Channelnomics, ConnectWise confirmed that it had locked out or revoked the licenses of some on-premises ScreenConnect users to prevent their systems from being exploited. “We recalled some on-premises licenses that have not been patched to help protect our partners and their customers,” ConnectWise wrote.

