Channelnomics

ConnectWise Takes Extraordinary Steps to Contain Security Vulnerability

  • February 26, 2024
  • Posted by: Larry Walsh
  • Category: Analyst Notes
No Comments
Security vulnerabilities

Beyond issuing a patch to its ScreenConnect application, Connectwise also disabled the licenses of some of its MSPs to prevent hackers from exploiting a security vulnerability.
By Larry Walsh

ConnectWise, one of the leaders in enabling managed service providers with remote management software and tools, disclosed a security vulnerability in its ScreenConnect application that was actively being exploited by hackers. ConnectWise did more than just issue a patch; it also took the extraordinary measure of locking out MSPs that hadn’t updated the software.

In a statement to Channelnomics, ConnectWise confirmed that it had locked out or revoked the licenses of some on-premises ScreenConnect users to prevent their systems from being exploited. “We recalled some on-premises licenses that have not been patched to help protect our partners and their customers,” ConnectWise wrote.

ScreenC...

Sign in below to read more Exclusive CiQ Content:



This website uses cookies and asks your personal data to enhance your browsing experience.
Ok, I agree Privacy Policy