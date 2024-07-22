CrowdStrike, Blue Screens and the Illusion of Displacement Opportunities

Security vendor CrowdStrike will face scrutiny after its bad software update, but the situation doesn’t create an immediate competitive displacement opportunity.

By Larry Walsh

As everyone either heard or experienced, a bad CrowdStrike update on millions of Microsoft Windows-based systems caused global disruptions in travel, banking, and critical services. Some see the incident as an opportunity to disrupt CrowdStrike, a security market leader. However, the displacement opportunity is largely an illusion.

According to CrowdStrike and security analysts, the issue was not a hack or security breach but a conflict between the routine update of Falcon Content, CrowdStrike’s flagship service, and Windows. The automated distribution of this update triggered a cascading effect, resulting in global outages that stranded air and train travelers, disrupted business payrolls, and caused many ...