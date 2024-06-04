Dispelling the Mysteries of Technology Services Distributors

An inside look at how technology services distributors (TSDs) are evolving to become services sales powerhouses.

The channel is a diverse community of distributors, resellers, integrators, service providers, consultants, marketplaces, and other experts. A significant and growing influence in the channel go-to-market equation is technology services distributors (TSDs).

The once-called “master agents” have emerged from their telecommunications roots to become an effective channel for selling remotely delivered services, including storage, cybersecurity, business applications, and cloud computing. Yet, despite their track record of success, TSDs remain largely mysterious to mainstream vendors and many solution providers.

They provide expert guidance and effective sales processes but often don’t handle the products themselves. Many vendors wonder about the real value TSDs deliver when they’re not providing the traditional value-added services of the conventional channel.

In this episode of Changing Channels, Larry Walsh speaks with Adam Edwards, the CEO of Telarus, one of the largest TSDs in the market, about what makes these companies different, effective, and valuable to vendors.