Ease of Doing Business: A High-Value Influencer

How streamlined channel program policies and processes affect future partner performance more than traditional financial rewards.

By, Chris Gonsalves, Chief Research Officer

Larry Walsh, CEO & Chief Analyst

Bryn Nettesheim, VP of Professional Services

Going to market through channels is imperative for many companies that simply can’t cover the total addressable market without partners’ capabilities, capacity, and cooperation. The challenge with indirect sales is that partners aren’t compelled to act in a way conducive to vendors’ needs or objectives. Vendors believe that partners primarily respond to financial rewards, but money isn’t the sole driver of partner behavior. Partners seek healthy vendor relationships that don’t overburden their resources, don’t impose costly program requirements, and enable them to service customer needs effectively and expeditiously....